AMEPAY Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $78,737.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

