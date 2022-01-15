Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,359 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE AEE opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.