American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.45) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($8.45) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

AAL stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

