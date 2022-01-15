AmonD Trading Down 2.6% This Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $839,042.73 and approximately $12,657.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

