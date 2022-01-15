Ampleforth Trading Up 29% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $122.72 million and $2.47 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 29% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 151,880,263 coins and its circulating supply is 130,974,623 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

