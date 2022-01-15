Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Down 1.3%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.32. Approximately 316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

