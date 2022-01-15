Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Amyris has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Amyris’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amyris by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

