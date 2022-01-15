Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.70 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce sales of $166.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.70 million to $168.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $181.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year sales of $705.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $708.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $900.90 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $902.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

