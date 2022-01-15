Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,716,000. State Street Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. 161,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,843. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

