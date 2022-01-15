Analysts Anticipate Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 104,315.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WERN traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

