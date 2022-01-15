Analysts Anticipate Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

