Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $1.44 EPS

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,952,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,168. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.