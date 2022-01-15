Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post $973.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken posted sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

TKR stock opened at $73.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. Timken has a 52 week low of $62.96 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 508,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Timken by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,315,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

