Analysts Expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). Workhorse Group reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 4,684,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,139. The company has a market cap of $608.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,617,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.