Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $74.00

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 68.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

