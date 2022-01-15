Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT at $233.83

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.60.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $205.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $245.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.45.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.