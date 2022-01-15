Analysts Set Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) PT at $4.35

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 129,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,272. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.