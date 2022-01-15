Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $201.00

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,292. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.