Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $27.12

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.12.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

