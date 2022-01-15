Analysts Set SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Target Price at $3,150.00

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,150.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

SGS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 28,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21. SGS has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

