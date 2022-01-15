Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Angi posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 13.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Angi has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

