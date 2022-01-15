AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Purchases $22,640.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CFO Stephen A. Trowbridge acquired 1,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $22,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANGO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 66.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 286,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,605,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,551,000 after acquiring an additional 231,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 99.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

