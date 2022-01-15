AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $23.47. AngioDynamics shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 2,394 shares.

Specifically, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $876.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

