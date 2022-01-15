Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Raised to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.45.

BUD opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,803 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

