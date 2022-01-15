Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in December

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Anima stock remained flat at $$3.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anima in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

