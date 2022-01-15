Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to 1,350.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from 1,360.00 to 1,350.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,312.71.

Shares of ANFGF opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

