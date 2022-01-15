Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,785,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $20,117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $22,120,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

