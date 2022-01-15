Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,529,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,207,606,000 after purchasing an additional 94,651 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

