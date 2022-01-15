Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,400 shares of company stock valued at $337,660. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

