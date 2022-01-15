Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arconic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 84,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

