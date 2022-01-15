Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $255.72 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $369.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. 475,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,079. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

