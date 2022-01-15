Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $1,444,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 in the last ninety days. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.