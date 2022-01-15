Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.51.

AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company.

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 1,444,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $169,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

