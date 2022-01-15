Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.51.
AMBP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price for the company.
Shares of AMBP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. 1,444,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $12.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $169,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
