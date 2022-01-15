Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 60,616 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

