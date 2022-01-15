ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 7,872 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,056,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 224,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,878,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein acquired 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

