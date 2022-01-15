ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, insider Michele Lux acquired 1,809 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.