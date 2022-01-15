ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.20 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

