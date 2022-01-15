ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.28.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $222.20 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.60 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

