ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

