ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.