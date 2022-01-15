Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. Aritzia has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.