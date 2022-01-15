ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Tops $0.0454 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $58,027.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

