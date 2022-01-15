Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 563.0% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,017,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,546,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

