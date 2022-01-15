Arweave Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.55 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $23.55 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $50.45 or 0.00116468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

