Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Trading Down 1.8%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH)’s share price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 68,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

About Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ascend Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascend Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.