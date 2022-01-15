Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,928.57 ($80.47).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,230 ($84.57) to GBX 6,650 ($90.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($88.23) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,694 ($77.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,498 ($47.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,448.22 ($101.10). The company has a market cap of £25.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

