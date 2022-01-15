ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. ASX has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

