Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Up 2%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 241,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 187,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHOF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

