Atheios Hits 1-Day Volume of $47.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $20,232.16 and $47.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,277,192 coins and its circulating supply is 46,664,337 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

