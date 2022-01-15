Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 211,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

